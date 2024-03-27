Wide Awake Timberline 4-H Club makes bows for Memorial Day wreaths, among other projects

Wide Awake Timberline 4-H Club met in February and March.

The February meeting was held Feb. 11 at Park Place in Streator. It was Power Project Day with the members all participating in various projects, such as making valentines cards for nursing homes and Streator Unlimited, along with a cute spring craft project and fruit kabobs skewers. The club recognized members who received awards from the past year.

The March meeting on March 10 was at the Long Point American Legion. The club collected items for the troops to be packed by the local ladies auxiliary. The group also made bows to be used for Memorial Day wreaths the ladies auxiliary puts together. Several members made presentations to be eligible to show at the fair.

The next meeting will be 4:30 p.m. April 14 at the Long Point American Legion.