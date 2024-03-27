Streator Leading Ladies to host sock hop April 5 for Streator Unlimited clients

SOCK-HOP WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 WHERE: Oswego Public Library Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Drive, Montgomery COST & INFO: Free with sock donation. All ages are invited to hop and bop along to the music. The cost to join the fun is a pair of socks. Bring a NEW pair of socks that will be donated to a local family shelter.

The monthly meeting of the Streator Leading Ladies was March 21 at Chipper’s Grill.

In attendance were Shirley Gipson, Jessica Stayton, Jill Newbold, Dianne O’Hern, Amber Miller, Dodi Callister, Donna Stone, Janna Rice, Carolyn Erler and Jean Sorenson. Callister conducted the meeting. Correspondence was read from the Salvation Army for ringing bells.

The members discussed several fundraising possibilities. They voted to sell tickets for a pulled pork sandwich from the Bullpen from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The members will be sponsoring a sock hop dance Friday, April 5, for the clients of Streator Unlimited. It will be in the fellowship hall from 5 to 7 p.m. of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church. Ron Sauers will be the disc jockey.

The following were recognized for their recent birthdays Donna Stone; Jessica Stayton and Kim Donner.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Chipper’s Grill, 1733 N. Bloomington St., and the group welcomes anyone interested to join this active service club.