St. Bede to host April 20 open house

St. Bede Academy in Peru will host Junior High Tour Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 20.

This new event is for local sixth, seventh and eighth grade students and their families who may be interested in seeing the school first-hand.

Families will be shown around the school by student ambassadors who will share their daily experience and welcome students into the building. Students will get to see the renovations of the building and learn about what classes at St. Bede are like.

Following the tours, families also are invited to visit the baseball and softball fields to watch as the Bruins take on Rockridge High School. All games are subject to weather conditions.

Students can sign up at www.st-bede.com/jr-high-tour-day, or by calling Jon Steben, director of enrollment management, at 815-250-0279.