Peru police training simulator is the first of its kind in the state

The Central Illinois Police Training Center launched its Driving Simulator/Milo Range Pro 4K Training Simulator on Tuesday, a virtual reality system that allows officers to train for reality situations.

The simulator is the first of its kind in the state and is located at Peru City Hall, the training center said in a news release. The equipment combines driving and shooting simulation, enabling law enforcement officers to place themselves in actual situations they may encounter during their daily work day as officers.

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said it was a great opportunity and the department was not only grateful for being chosen, but also was looking forward to the training it provides.

“Being afforded an opportunity such as this and allowing our officers use of the system anytime we need, will most certainly enhance our training and our abilities to perform and succeed as police officers,” she said.

Director at the Central Illinois Police Training Center Brian Fengel said the simulator was built by police officers for police officers.

“And will enable our officers to work on skills to prepare them to be better adaptable in different scenarios they may be placed in during their everyday line of duty,” he said.

Field Training Officer for the Ottawa Police Department Joel Smith said it is an invaluable tool for all members of law enforcement, as it allows officers to be corrected before they are sent out in the field.

“This is the best way for guys that are new rookies or trainees to get a feel for something,” he said. “It’s scenario-based for them so that we don’t have any mistakes in the field. We get to practice and utilize and we get to adjust them as they’re going through.”

Robert Pyszka, field representative for Central Illinois Police Training Center, said every time an officer participates in a four-hour class, they must go through three scenarios, to receive credit from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

“Every time an officer completes a class it will give officers one hour high-risk traffic stop, one hour of de-escalation, half hour of use of force, a half hour of officer safety,” he said.

The simulator provides more than 700 scenarios, Fengel said. And new scenarios are being added as they become available. They range from mental health to domestic calls, as well as de-escalation techniques.

Pyszka said at the end of each scenario the officers are briefed. Officers explain the reasonings for their actions and if needed are told what they should have done.

Smith said the simulator is the best place outside of the academy for officers to learn and the most high-tech.

“There are endless possibilities with this system,” he said. “Normally, law enforcement is behind technology, but this time we are on top of it.”