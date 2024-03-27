Oglesby police seize high-capacity ammo clip

A Chicago man will appear Thursday for a detention hearing after Oglesby police seized a firearm and a high-capacity ammunition device with 30 rounds.

Terrell J. Davis Jr., 25, also listed as a resident of Lansing, was charged at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday with aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feed device and illegal possession of firearm ammunition, according to an Oglesby police report.

Oglesby police were summoned at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday to the Best Western for a domestic disturbance, reportedly involving a man with a firearm, police said.

“After further investigation, Oglesby officers, with assistance from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, La Salle Police Department and Illinois State Police, took Terrell J. Davis into custody without incident,” police said in the report.

Davis was taken early Wednesday to La Salle County Jail awaiting a pre-trial hearing, expected Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court.

All charges are under review by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office. This is a developing story and will be updated.