La Salle County Sheriff’s Office steps up efforts targeting distracted drivers

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced it is participating in Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Throughout April, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for drivers texting or on their cellphones as well as other traffic violations.

The sheriff’s office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state.

Between 2012 and 2021, about 32,000 lives were lost in crashes involving distracted drivers. Everyone has the potential for distracted driving crashes, but those between the ages of 16 and 24 are especially at risk.

If you need to text, pull over to a safe location or, if you have a passenger, consider appointing a “designated texter.” Whatever the solution, don’t text and drive.

In Illinois, using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode is not only dangerous but also illegal. Pay attention or pay the price, according to the campaign.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.