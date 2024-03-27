La Salle County grand jury: March 26, 2024

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Antoine Jennings, 35, of Menard CC (three counts of aggravated battery);

Elizabeth Baisz-Kerekes, 43, of Marseilles (aggravated battery);

Austin Switzer, 30, of Mendota (two counts of criminal trespass to a residence);

Darian Romero, 29, of Montgomery (unlawful possession of a controlled substance);

Juan Cartagena, 45, of Peru (unlawful videotaped recording; attempted child pornography, driving while revoked);

Donald Dorsey, 46, of Peru (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver);

Hugo Garcia, 43, of La Salle (domestic battery);

Thomas Higgins, 44, of Ottawa (new count: unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon);

Benjamin Sappington, 44, of Ottawa (aggravated DUI, driving while revoked);

David Wesley, 46, of Aurora (two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding);

Caprecio Patterson, 45, of Marseilles (two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; obstructing justice);

Alicia Reeland, 29, of Streator (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);

Samantha Milton, 35, of Streator (unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);

Ronald Carter, 36, of La Salle (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Hannah Reed, 29, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine);

Rory Waldrop, 28, of Ottawa (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon).