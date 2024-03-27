IVCC to host FAFSA workshop April 3

Illinois Valley Community College will host a free financial aid workshop April 3. Financial aid advisers will be available to help people complete the FAFSA, a free application and a key to unlocking student aid resources. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Financial aid advisers will help unravel the mysteries of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, during a free workshop on Wednesday, April 3, at Illinois Valley Community College.

The FAFSA can unlock access to billions of dollars in grants, work-study, low-interest loans and scholarships. States and colleges use the information provided on the FAFSA to determine who is eligible for financial aid and how much they could be eligible to receive. The information can be used to determine eligibility for Federal Work Study.

IVCC’s Director of Financial Aid Isamar Taylor encourages everyone to file a FAFSA.

“You won’t know what you’re eligible for if you don’t try,” she said. “Though filing a FAFSA doesn’t guarantee financial assistance, not filing closes off many potential avenues. You could be missing out on thousands of dollars to help you pay for college.”

The workshop will be offered from 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. in the Academic Support Center, Room A-201. College financial aid experts and representatives of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, which administers Illinois’ post-high school education assistance programs, will walk students and families though the application process and be available to help individuals.

The workshop is open to prospective and current students, along with anyone in the community who needs help filing the 2024-2025 form, according to Taylor. Participants should establish a Federal Student Aid log-in at studentaid.gov and bring that log-in information and a copy of their 2022 federal income tax returns to the workshop.

“Filing now will help students prepare for Fall 2024, Spring 2025 and Summer 2025,” Taylor said. “Additionally, completing an application early in the year could result in being eligible for more aid.” State funds are usually depleted faster, but many could also qualify for both the state-funded Monetary Award Program (MAP grants) and federal Pell grants. Grants don’t need to be repaid.

Though processing delays may mean students won’t receive a financial aid offer by the time they’re ready to register for fall, they should still register.

“Our hope is that we will begin to send out offer/documentation requests by late April and early May,” Taylor said.

Taylor said eligibility criteria, required documentation and how assets are attributed top the list of concerns for people considering a FAFSA filing.

“Some parents are concerned that providing their information means they are financially responsible, but being a contributor does not implicate financial responsibility,” Taylor said. “The FAFSA simply asks for their information to determine what the student would be eligible for. If parents don’t provide it, students become ineligible for federal and state aid.”

Eligibility guidelines are primarily based on income, dependency status and enrollment status, she added.

Eligible undocumented students might not qualify for federal financial aid, but could be eligible for state financial aid, which requires another form – the Alternative Aid Application for Illinois Financial Aid.

For more information about FAFSA or financial aid in general, call the Financial Aid Office at 815-224-0438.