Today’s Bureau County area cancellations, postponements include:

* The Mendota at Bureau Valley baseball game, ppd. to Tuesday, April 16

* The Bureau Valley at Fulton softball game

* The Newman at Lena-Winslow baseball and softball games

Notes: Thursday’s Putnam County vs Midland baseball and softball games will now be played at PC. Tuesday’s rainouts between PC and Midland have been rescheduled for Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. at Midland