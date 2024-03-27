Boys basketball: Wethersfield’s Tom McGunnigal calling for a timeout

Tom McGunnigal, on the sidelines during the 2022-23 season, has stepped down after two seasons as boys basketball coach at Wethersfield. He formerly was girls basketball coach at St. Bede for 22 years. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Tom McGunnigal is calling a timeout from basketball.

The former St. Bede coach has resigned after two seasons as the Wethersfield boys basketball coach. He will remain on as athletic director and teach health and fitness classes.

McGunnigal said having the responsibilities of coaching along with teaching and his athletic director responsibilities took its toll.

“It’s not anything I take lightly. It’s probably just time to hit the refresh button and pull back a little bit and think what priorities are,” he said. “You think what the athletic department needs and what I’d like to do for athletics for Wethersfield and Annawan-Wethersfield on promoting the programs we have. It’s a different dynamic for me being in the classroom.

“Just the busyness of everything, really took a toll this year. It has nothing to do with the wins and losses. I’ve been really proud of the two teams I’ve had and I really love the kids coming up. For the greater good of Wethersfield students and the McGunnigal family, I think it’s a good time I take a pause and look at some other things.”

McGunnigal, who will continue to coach the Wethersfield golf team, said it’s nice to be able to think more “about tee times this summer than shootout times.”

McGunnigal, 53, and his wife, Amy, live in Peru, where he commutes from each day. He said stepping away from basketball will give him more time with their daughter, Rylee, who is a sophomore at North Central College in Napervillle.

In two seasons as coach at Wethersfield, McGunnigal’s Flying Geese went 25-31, including a 12-18 mark this past season. They fell to eventual regional champion Fulton in the regional semifinals.

McGunnigal was the varsity girls basketball coach at St. Bede, his alma mater, from 1998-2021, and also served as an assistant football coach.