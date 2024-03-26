Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois turns 20, helping La Salle, Putnam, Bureau counties

Voluntary Action Center celebrated 20 years of serving LaSalle, Putnam and Bureau Counties through Meals on Wheels on Thursday. March 21, 2024, in Streator. (Maribeth Wilson)

The impact of the Meals on Wheels program in La Salle, Putnam and Bureau counties goes beyond sharing food.

“It’s a power of a knock,” said Cami Loving, marketing and outreach coordinator for the VAC of Northern Illinois. “It’s important for us to be there to serve food, but also to be a person to check on these individuals. A lot of them are by themselves. They don’t have a contact throughout the day.”

That impact now is going 20 years strong.

Voluntary Action Center celebrated two decades of serving in the Illinois Valley through Meals on Wheels, with a program Thursday in Streator. Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois CEO Nate Kloster said he was glad to enjoy and savor the moment.

“Being a part of the organization is such an eye-opening experience and I’m just amazed at what everybody in this region does in terms of the volume of meals they produce and delivery every day,” he said.

Streator marked the first of several community celebrations to commemorate serving La Salle, Putnam and Bureau counties since 2003, which coincides with the VAC of Northern Illinois’ 50th anniversary.

Meals on Wheels delivers meals to homebound senior citizens (60 or older) and persons with disabilities throughout La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. The service includes hot noontime, freshly prepared cold and frozen meals for daily dining.

The service is available on a short or long-term basis.

Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois CEO Nate Kloster makes a speech during a celebration Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Streator. (Maribeth Wilson)

Jennifer Schrader, program manager for Meals of Wheels said it’s about more than just providing meals.

“We check in on each person we deliver to – we call this a wellness check,” she said. “We make sure each person is doing well. If we notice something is a little off or they don’t answer the door the driver is required to report it to the office for further investigation.”

Schrader said the checks are a vital resource to the community and Meals and Wheels can investigate to make sure that person is doing well and not in need of any further assistance.

“To most seniors, the Meals on Wheels program is more than just a meal it is a time in the day where they can look forward to,” she said.

Lori Roberts has been a nutrition driver in the Streator area and has been with the VAC of Northern Illinois for 20 years. She said she has become close friends with the seniors she delivers to and looks forward to seeing each of them on her route.

“Sometimes you’re the only person they’ll see all day,” she said. “You get attached to them.”

Roberts said she feels like working with Meals on Wheels has allowed her to make an impact in her community.

“The smile on their face when you get there,” she said. “Sometimes, it leaves you in tears because there’s times I’ve gone to people’s houses and they say put it in the fridge and that’s all they’ve got.”

For fiscal 2023, VAC of Northern Illinois served 69,561 hot lunches, 57,611 cold lunches, 14,930 senior lunches, 949 Meals on Wheels clients, 129 senior lunch clients and 17,684 frozen meals in La Salle, Putnam and Bureau counties.

Schrader said it has been overwhelming to have such a massive impact in the counties, but she is grateful to have the opportunity to help the community.

“It’s great to know that we were able to help the seniors that need us,” she said. “To continue to be there for them day by day. It feels great.”

Schrader said congregate meals are served 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Voluntary Action Center at 1840 St. Vincent Ave. in La Salle. Bingo starts at 10 a.m.

Loving said VAC of Northern Illinois wanted to offer everyone in La Salle, Putnam and Bureau counties the opportunity to attend the event.

“It’s a way to say hey come meet us, see who we are and that’s really what it’s all about,” she said.

The events will be held in conjunction with VAC of Northern Illinois’ two annual fundraisers, Spaghetti Dinner and Taco Night.

Ottawa’s Celebration will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 23 at The Ravlin Center at 400 E. Washington St. in Ottawa. The Putnam and Bureau celebration will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 18 at Putnam County Community Center at 128 First St. in Standard and the La Salle celebration will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 with location to be announced.

Taco Night will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 18 at Oglesby Elks at 800 E. Walnut St. The Spaghetti Dinner will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Oglesby Elks.

To volunteer or donate, visit vacdk.com.