Sally Van Cura joins Starved Rock Country Community Foundation staff

Sally M. Van Cura recently joined the staff of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation as community engagement and donor relations manager.

“With more than eight years of nonprofit leadership in the region, coupled with 35 years of business ownership, Sally brings a wealth of expertise to our SRCCF team,” said Foundation President and CEO Fran Brolley. “Sally’s collaborative spirit, strategic vision and dedication to our mission will make her an invaluable asset to our team and the communities we serve.”

Van Cura, who recently coordinated the successful Coldest Night of the Year walk for Illinois Valley PADS in downtown Ottawa, is eager to join the foundation.

“I am motivated by a profound sense of purpose, and I am prepared to engage stakeholders, foster partnerships and empower donors to create a lasting impact,” Van Cura said.

Contact Van Cura at 815-252-2906, ext. 3, or at sally@srccf.org.