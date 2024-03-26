Placemat design winners announced in Bureau County Farm Bureau contest

(From left) Best of Show winner Kate Mabry from Samantha Quanstrom’s class at Lincoln Elementary, Princeton, shows off her work, along with Best Use of Theme winner Layla Stinar from Mekenzie Alstrom’s class at Malden Grade School from the Bureau County Farm Bureau's placemat contest. (Photo provided by Jill Frueh)

The Bureau County Farm Bureau announced the winners of the annual Placemat Design Contest. This event is in conjunction with the Salute to Ag Breakfast sponsored by the Princeton Chamber of Commerce during National Ag Week.

Third grade students from around the county were asked to create placemats following the theme “What Agriculture Means to Me.” This year the farm bureau collected 121 entries from all over the county.

Two prizes were awarded for Best of Show and Best Use of Theme. Each of the winners, their parents and their teachers were invited to be recognized at the breakfast, held at The Barn at Hornbaker Gardens just outside of Princeton on the morning of March 22. Best of Show winner was Kate Mabry of Lincoln Elementary, Princeton, and Best Use of Theme winner was Layla Stinar of Malden Grade School.