Logan Junior High in Princeton to host Scholastic Book Fair, art show

Logan Junior High in Princeton will host a Scholastic Book Fair from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, April 15, 16 and 18, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, April 19.

Funds raised will help purchase books for the Logan Junior High library. Families, faculty and the community are invited to attend this reading event that helps inspire children to become lifelong readers.

The book fair will feature a special family event with an open house/art show from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17. The book fair offers specially priced books and educational products, including popular series, award winning titles, new releases, adult bestsellers and other great reads from dozens of publishers.

Book fair customers may help the school build classroom libraries by purchasing books through the Classroom Wish List program. The Book Fair is a great way to purchase some books for child/children to continue reading throughout the summer.

The Logan Art Show will take place during the week. Fifth through eighth grade students and staff members will have contributed artwork out for everyone to see.