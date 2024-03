Today’s Bureau County area postponements, cancelations include:

* The Ottawa and Hall varsity and JV baseball games

* The Princeton/E-P baseball games, ppd. to Thursday, March 29

* The Rockridge at Princeton softball game, ppd to Tuesday, April 30

* The Hall-DePue vs. Ottawa girls soccer game, ppd. to Thursday at DePue

* The Sandwich at St. Bede softball game

Note: Wednesday’s Fieldcrest at Hall baseball and softball games have been rescheduled for Thursday at 4:30 p.m.