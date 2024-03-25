Ottawa to host volunteer workshop April 4

Ottawa is seeking civic-minded volunteers to serve in the community.

Volunteer opportunities include maintaining landscaping throughout downtown and in parks, serving on boards or commissions, assisting with events and being involved in local organizations.

Mayor Robert Hasty is hosting a workshop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in City Hall Council Chambers, 301 W. Madison St. to acquaint city residents of volunteering opportunities with the city of Ottawa and not-for-profit organizations. The workshop is open to all individuals interested in contributing to their community, as well as local organizations in search of dedicated volunteers.

The volunteer experience helps strengthen the city’s resources and gives residents a sense of pride in their community. If you are looking to give back to your community and become involved, come to the meeting to learn how. Additionally, ideas for projects and programs to improve the city are welcome.

Unable to attend the workshop but eager to learn more? Contact Alaina Iverson, administrative assistant to the mayor, special events coordinator, at 815-433-0161, ext.110, or email aiverson@cityofottawa.org.