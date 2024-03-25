March 25, 2024
Illinois Valley Cursillo to meet April 13 in Lostant

Adam Ford will speak on his experience in the Holy Land

By Shaw Local News Network
With Palm Sunday on April 1, the Christian church enters into what is considered the most holy week of the year, the week that marks the passion and death of Jesus Christ in the days leading up to Easter Sunday, April 8, when Christians celebrate the resurrection of the Messiah.

Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of Mass, food and fellowship Saturday, April 13, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 301 S. Sheridan St., Lostant.

Mass begins at 4 p.m., followed by a potluck and program. Speaker will be Adam Ford on the topic of “Jesus Really Was Here. My Holy Land Experience, part 2.” Guests are welcome.

Cursillo members are reminded the Cursillo weekends are June 6-9 (men) and June 20-23 (women) at Peterstown. For more information, contact Ray Aubry at 815-433-4733 or rraubry@yahoo.com or Greg Oseland at 815-223-8114 or gregoseland@yahoo.com. Volunteers are needed for coloring day 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 20, at Peterstown.