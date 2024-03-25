Illinois Valley Cursillo to meet April 13 in Lostant

Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of Mass, food and fellowship Saturday, April 13, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 301 S. Sheridan St., Lostant. (Photo provided)

Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of Mass, food and fellowship Saturday, April 13, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 301 S. Sheridan St., Lostant.

Mass begins at 4 p.m., followed by a potluck and program. Speaker will be Adam Ford on the topic of “Jesus Really Was Here. My Holy Land Experience, part 2.” Guests are welcome.

Cursillo members are reminded the Cursillo weekends are June 6-9 (men) and June 20-23 (women) at Peterstown. For more information, contact Ray Aubry at 815-433-4733 or rraubry@yahoo.com or Greg Oseland at 815-223-8114 or gregoseland@yahoo.com. Volunteers are needed for coloring day 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 20, at Peterstown.