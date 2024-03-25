Henry Presbyterian Church to host showing of ‘Last Flight Out’

“Last Flight Out’ will be shown 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Henry Presbyterian Church, 511 Wirt St.

A clean family movie of action, humor and love, the church said in a news release. Pilot Dan’s mission is to rescue a woman working a jungle clinic in midst of warfare. She and another are willing to sacrifice their lives for villagers. Dan doesn’t understand her mission and asks, “How can you find faith in something that you can’t see?” Dr. Anne responds, “Faith is trust in the unseen.” A daring rescue results in a changed life. Planes, helicopter, explosions and Samaritan’s Purse are elements.

The movie is produced by Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and is a Christian movie with a gospel message. Pizza and other treats will be provided. The church is handicap assessable.