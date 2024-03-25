DePue High School to host April 9 blood drive

Bureau County area residents will have an opportunity to donate blood from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. A blood drive will be hosted at DePue High School, 204 Pleasant St. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

This spring, the American Red Cross asks donors to help defend the blood supply by giving blood or platelets to combat that only 3 out of 100 people donate blood.

Bureau County area residents will have an opportunity from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. A blood drive will be hosted at DePue High School, 204 Pleasant St.

That’s agency is teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the new film, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” and inviting donors to rise together and give blood. When donors share their strength by coming to give March 25-April 7, they’ll get an exclusive “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen an encouraging increase in the blood supply, but blood and platelet donation appointments remain vital this month. People of all blood types – especially those with type O blood – are critical to ensuring hospital shelves can be replenished as soon as possible.

To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Additionally, all who come to give April 8-28 will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Spring for details.