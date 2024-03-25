CAD state qualifiers announced from IVCC regionals

Eleven young computer design students from Seneca and Ottawa high schools advanced to state competition after competing in regionals at Illinois Valley Community College earlier this month. It was IVCC’s first year hosting a regional competition. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Eleven young computer design students from Seneca and Ottawa high schools advanced to state competition after competing in regionals at Illinois Valley Community College on March 8.

First- and second-place medalists at the Illinois Design Educators Association regionals advance to state competition April 20 at Illinois State University. Students’ drawings were judged on completeness, accuracy, line quality and dimensioning.

This year is IVCC’s first as host of one of the regional competitions. The competition took place in the College’s state-of-the-art Computer Aided Design lab.

The state competitors are:

Intro CAD Introductory Drafting: Casey Klicker, first, and Drake Hefner, second.

3-D Modeling Intermediate: Aric Threadgill, first, and Camden Loomis, second.

3-D Assembly Modeling Intermediate: Isabella Ruiz, first, and Quinton Oley, second.

3-D Machine CAD: Kate Passwater, first, and Devin Hudkins, second.

3-D Architecture: Zander Houk, first, and Keagan Gromm, second.

Introductory Board Drafting: Kollin Holding, first.

Third-place medalists are: Aldan Hardee, Intro CAD; Melanie Kaminski, 3-D Modeling Intermediate; Brian Diedrich, 3-D Assembly Modeling; Sean Farrell, 3-D Advanced Design; Christian Gray, 3-D Architecture.