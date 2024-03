Bureau Valley High School in Manlius inducted 15 new members into the National Honor Society Chapter on Thursday. (Photo provided by Sarah Clark)

Members were selected based on the society’s principles of character, scholarship, leadership and service. The newly-inducted members are juniors Toby Behrends, Aidan Besler, Izabella Birkey, Chloe Bolin, McKinley Canady, Jax Glenn, Leigha Johnson, Lesleigh Maynard, Justin Moon, Brock Rediger, Carly Reglin, Nathan Siri, Ryan Wasilewski, Kaleb Workman and senior Emma Pistole.