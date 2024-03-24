Streator library to host laser tag on March 29

Laser tag is returning Friday, March 29, to the Streator Public Library. (Derek Barichello)

Laser tag is returning Friday, March 29, to the Streator Public Library.

The activity scheduled 5 to 6 p.m. is for children 8 and older. Registration is required. Go to https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/ to reserve a spot.

Additionally, the library will host an Easter Egg scavenger hunt the week of March 25. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The library’s scavenger hunt theme changes weekly.

Here are other activities scheduled at the library, 130 S. Park St., the week of March 25. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 25: Arts and Crafts with Maddy! Children 5-plus and younger. Come to the library to create projects to take home.

4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26: Lego Club, newborns to age 4.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26: Bunny story time. Children 5-plus and younger. Hop on in for the bunny story time and help the library find all the lost bunnies.

10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27: Toddler Time, newborns to age 5. Toddlers can move and groove as they develop social skills with others.

2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 27: S.T.EM., children 5-plus and younger

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27: Cooking Club, teens and adults. Discover some new recipes. Bring a dish or try some samplers. That’s what cooking club is all about.

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27: Are you smarter than a fifth grader? Teens and adults. Think you’re smarter than a fifth grader? Join the library and prove it.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 28: Game informer, ages 10 to 19. Check out a variety of games.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28: Game Night, ages 10 to 19. Looking for a fun crowd? Play some games at the library.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 29: Painting Academy, anyone 8 and older. The library invites patrons to take part in an activity full of colors.

2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30: Dungeons & Dragons, teens and adults. Dungeons and Dragons at the library. Will you embark on the journey? Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/