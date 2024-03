The Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center will host Mammals of the Illinois Ice Age at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 7. (Andrea Mills)

The Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center will host Mammals of the Illinois Ice Age at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

Join Melissa Pardi from the Illinois State Museum as she takes those in attendance on a journey back in time to the era of the Ice Age Mammals. Meet Jefferson’s ground sloth, the giant beaver, Harlan’s Muskox, the giant bison, the stag moose and the wooly mammoth and mastodon during this 1-hour presentation.