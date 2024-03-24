Reddick Library in Ottawa to host spice blend workshops

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host a pair of spice blend workshops for adults Thursday, March 28. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will host a pair of spice blend workshops for adults Thursday, March 28.

Sessions are scheduled 5 to 5:45 p.m. and 6 to 6:45 p.m. Join the library at its upcoming workshop where you’ll learn how to make your own spice blends, including taco seasoning and more. Registration is required. To reserve a spot for one of the two sessions, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk, 1010 Canal St.

The following other activities are scheduled the week of March 25 at the library.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 25: Homeschool Art, ages preschool to 12th grade. Come to the library to meet up with other homeschoolers and learn about various artists and artistic styles.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 25: Crafter Hours: Yarn Wrapped Wreath, adults. Make a yarn wrapped wreath using hot glue to decorate for spring. Registration is required as spots are limited because of the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 26: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26: Teen DIY, seventh through 12th grades. Teens, come on in and try one of the DIY projects. This month the group will be making tiny succulent magnets out of clay. They are great for use in your locker or any other place you like to use magnets.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 27: Spring Break Eggstravaganza, kindergarten through second grade. Join the library for some Spring Break fun. The group will create surprise egg eruptions and engineer an egg drop using oobleck.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27: Random Fandom, seventh through 12th grade. What’s your favorite fandom? This month the library’s is “Addams Family.” Come and play the Werewolf game.

1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28: March Madness, third through sixth grades. Who will win the trashketball tournament? Correctly answer basketball trivia questions, take a shot at the trashketball court, and see if you have what it takes to win the tournament.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.