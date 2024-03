The $3 million 1,076-foot Hilliard Bridge was built in 1933 by the city and state. It was named after Hubert Hilliard, the Ottawa mayor from 1926 to 1935. The Bridges of Ottawa history lecture is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday March 24, at the Ottawa Historical & Scouting Heritage Museum.

The next history lecture at the Ottawa Historical & Scouting Heritage Museum is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday March 24.

Dan Schott will present the Bridges of Ottawa. You may be surprised at just how many bridges Ottawa has had. The lectures are $10, with proceeds going to the building fund for the museum’s new addition. Pre-registration is advised. Visit or call the museum at 815-431-9353. Walk-ins will be welcome at the museum, 1100 Canal St., only if seats are still available.