Woodland names first grade teacher Katy Wiechmann as Teacher of the Year

Katy Wiechmann was named Woodland’s Teach of the Year as selected by the Woodland Education Foundation.

Wiechmann is in her 19th year of teaching first grade at Woodland School in rural Streator. She is the daughter of Gail Rapp and the late Ellen Rapp. She attended kindergarten through 12th grade at Woodland, graduated Illinois Valley Community College and Illinois State University.

She sets high expectations for her students and they work harder to rise to the occasion, knowing they have her support, the school said in a news release. She expects them to be responsible in every aspect of their day. She goes above and beyond to make learning fun for her students. She is always looking for new ways to engage students. She seeks out new opportunities and new and creative ideas to implement into the classroom. She instills a solid educational foundation for them to build on through their years at Woodland. She offers positive reinforcement through rewards for being the weekly “Star Student.”

Wiechmann also communicates with parents and guardians and works hard to form those relationships so they can work as a team when it comes to her students’ successes. She lives in Pontiac with her husband Martin and teenage children, Matthew and Megan. Her hobbies include cooking, working in the yard and spending time with her family.