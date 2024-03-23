VFW Auxiliary to host Illustrating America contest

VFW Auxiliary 4668 is reminding Illinois Valley youth deadlines for the Illustrating America contest is fast approaching.

The contest is open to students in kindergarten through eighth grades in public, parochial, private or home schools who are permanent U.S. residents. Foreign-exchange students and students 15 or older are ineligible.

The contest is broken into three grade groups: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, and sixth through eighth grade.

Contestant entries must be submitted to a local VFW auxiliary by March 31. Interested youth, parents/guardians and teachers should contact Barb Sweger at 815-481-8288 or deptilyouth@yahoo.com for information and entry forms.

Visit www.vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities for eligibility requirements, contest rules and an entry form.