Princeton lands three medals at Illinois Prep Top Times: BCR roundup, Saturday, March 23

TRACK & FIELD

At Bloomington: Princeton sent three shot putters to the Illinois Prep Top Times Indoor State championship at Illinois Wesleyan Saturday. All three medaled.

Senior Morgan Foes led the PHS medal take with a third-place finish in the girls meet with a throw of 11.71m (38-5).

In the boys’ meet, PHS junior Cade Odell was seventh at 14.98m (49-1 3/4) and senior Payne Miller was ninth at 14.80m (48-6 3/4).

Princeton sophomore Cam Driscoll was the fifth seed in the 400 meters, but was ill and unable to run.

At Sterling: Princeton’s Ruby Acker won the 1,600m in Friday’s Dillon F/S Invite with a personal best and PHS meet best with a time of 5:57.7.

Also for PHS, Payton Frueh was second in the 3,200 in 13:28.26 and Josie Sierens was second in the pole vault at 1.98m (6-6) and third in the high jump (4-4) and 100 hurdles (11.69).

The Tigresses finished fourth (79) as a team with Fulton (90) taking first.

Baseball

Bureau Valley 12, West Central 0: The Storm scored 10 runs in the third inning to break open a nonconference game in Manlius Saturday for their first win of the season.

Logan Philhower and Elijah Endress each had two hits and two RBIs while Landon Birdsley went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and Drake Taylor was 1 for 2 with one RBI.

Philhower pitched three innings (2 H, 3 BB, 5 K) for the win, combining with Birdsley (2 IP, 3 K) for the two-hit shutout.

St. Bede 9, North Green 2: The Bruins took an 8-0 lead after four innings on the way to victory in the first game of the day for the Bruins at Jacksonville.

Nathan Husser had three hits and Gus Barr and Aiden Mullane (RBI) had two hits each and Luke Tunnell had two RBIs.

Starter Geno Ferrari pitched four scoreless innings for the win, allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. AJ Hermes pitched three innings in relief.

The Bruins are to play Genoa-Kingston in Game 2.