The Illinois Valley Democrats are scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St.

The group will be discussing the recent primary election results and focusing on a strategic plan for the General Election in November. All Democrats are invited to attend. Food can be purchased through the La Salle VFW.