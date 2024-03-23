Bureau County area cancellations, postponements for Saturday, March 23, 2024

Today’s Bureau County area cancellations, postponements include:
* Bureau Valley varsity and JV softball games vs. Rock Falls
* The Princeton and L-P varsity baseball game
* The Princeton varsity softball game vs. Plano
* The Hall baseball and softball games vs. Orion, ppd to Wednesday, April 24
* The St. Bede JV/varsity softball games vs. Annawan-Wethersfield; no makeup date set
* The Seneca and Joliet Catholic JV and varsity softball games
* Putnam County baseball at Annawan
* Putnam County softball at Fieldcrest; ppd to April 6