Youth from Bureau, La Salle, Marshall-Putnam counties participate in 4-H Public Speaking Contest

Youth from Bureau, La Salle, and Marshall-Putnam counties on March 9 put their public speaking skills on display during the 4-H Public Speaking Contest at Illinois Valley Community College in the auditorium.

This was an inaugural multi-county event. Youth who participated in this event displayed skills for communicating to a live audience and received professional and peer feedback in a safe and encouraging environment. Participants ages 8 to 18 gained skills in organizing and preparing a speech, developing speech delivery skills and presenting in a special venue.

There were four divisions that youth could register: Formal Speech Division (youth share their perspective on a topic of their choice with a speech intended to motivate, persuade or inform an audience), Illustrated Speech Division (speeches may inform, persuade or motivate the audience with the use of a visual aid and may include audience participation), Oral Interpretation Division (presentations must be previously published works or manuscripts) and Original Works Division (presentations must be published works, manuscripts or transcripts).

All speakers were awarded a blue ribbon; special award winners from this year’s competition are as follows:

Formal Speech Division:

Daphne Heeley for her speech on the effects of classical music on the brain. She received a state delegate promotion from Marshall-Putnam counties.

Myracle Johnson for her speech on clay. She received a state delegate promotion and Best Overall Speech award for La Salle County.

Kiryn Schaer for her heartfelt speech on FFA. She received a state delegate promotion and Best Overall award for Marshall-Putnam counties.

Rita Claire McLaughlin for her speech on the importance of communication among family members. She received a state delegate promotion for La Salle County.

Illustrated Speech Division:

James Castelli for his speech on the Soviet Venera 7 space mission to Venus using photographs for enhancement. He received a state delegate promotion for La Salle County.

Oral Interpretation Speech Division:

Karlie Schultz for her rendition of “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs!” by Jon Scieszka. Schultz received a state delegate promotion and Best Overall Speech award from Bureau County as well as the Best Overall Speech recognition from all counties.

Original Works Speech Division:

Gwen and Josephine Heeley for their team entry about moving from Naperville to a farm in Putnam County. The team received a state delegate promotion from Marshall-Putnam counties.

Hayden Meachum for her “King Kong on a Sunday Morning” speech. She received a state alternate ribbon from Marshall-Putnam counties.

Public speaking is an important part of the overall 4-H experience. From demonstrations at community club meetings, to judging at the local 4-H county fairs, 4-Hers develop communication and presentation skills to last a lifetime.