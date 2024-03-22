March 21, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioElectionThe SceneLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryGames/Puzzles

Spring craft show set March 23 in Marseilles

Several crafters to be in attendance

By Shaw Local News Network

The Marseilles Spring Craft Show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Marseilles Fire Department, 205 Lincoln St. (Scott Anderson)

The Marseilles Spring Craft Show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Marseilles Fire Department, 205 Lincoln St.

Watch for signs. Easter bunny photos will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Some of the crafters in attendance will be Country Side Creations, Zen & Again, Willow Whip Creations, Wreaths Galore & Wooden Flags, Whiff Soapworks and Lila Rose hair products.

There also will be Easter items, wooden crafts and signs, metalworking sculptures, wire-wrapped and spiritual jewelry, floral and décor, sewn items, baby items, home-baked cookies and sweet treats.