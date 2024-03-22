Spring craft show set March 23 in Marseilles

The Marseilles Spring Craft Show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Marseilles Fire Department, 205 Lincoln St. (Scott Anderson)

The Marseilles Spring Craft Show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Marseilles Fire Department, 205 Lincoln St.

Watch for signs. Easter bunny photos will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Some of the crafters in attendance will be Country Side Creations, Zen & Again, Willow Whip Creations, Wreaths Galore & Wooden Flags, Whiff Soapworks and Lila Rose hair products.

There also will be Easter items, wooden crafts and signs, metalworking sculptures, wire-wrapped and spiritual jewelry, floral and décor, sewn items, baby items, home-baked cookies and sweet treats.