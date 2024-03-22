Prairie Arts Center Gallery in Princeton to host Art Lessons with Melody Best

The Prairie Arts Center Gallery in Princeton will host three Art Lessons with Melody Best in the next month. (BCR File Photo)

The Prairie Arts Center Gallery in Princeton will host three Art Lessons with Melody Best in the next month.

The first is scheduled 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, on Book Binding - No Stitch Journals. all materials will be provided to create two books. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. All materials will be provided. If you have a metal ruler, scissors, cutting mat or scoring board, bring them.

Other classes are Cold Wax and Oil Painting 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and Watercolor Floral Greeting Cards 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the gallery, 24 Park Ave. E.

Contact Melody to register at 203-522-6805 or email prairieartsprinceton@gmail.com.