March 22, 2024
Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton to host Holy Week services

Public welcome to services

By Shaw Local News Network
The Evangelical Covenant Church is located at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St., Princeton, invited the public to Holy Week services, including children. (Shaw Local News Network)

9 a.m. Palm Sunday, March 24: This worship service, with special kids’ choir, will be broadcast live on Facebook (ECC Princeton) and YouTube (ECC Princeton) and rebroadcast at 10:30 am on Regional Media WZOE 98.1 FM.

6 p.m. Maundy Thursday, March 28: The congregation remembers the night before Jesus died with a simple soup-and-bread supper followed by short worship service and communion.

6:30 p.m. Good Friday, March 29: The congregation remembers Jesus’ crucifixion through a somber and reflective service acknowledging the sacrifice he made for us.

On Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, the church will be open for prayer and meditation during the day from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. This is a time to prayerfully walk a pathway of multi-sensory stations that will guide in meditating on the love of God on full display through the cross of Christ.

Easter Sunday, March 31: The congregation celebrates hope though Christ. 8:30 am service will include the adult choir, nursery and MissionKids classes. This service will be broadcast live on Facebook (ECC Princeton Facebook page) and YouTube (ECC Princeton). 10:30 a.m. service will include the adult choir and nursery (no MissionKids). Regional Media WZOE 98.1 FM radio will rebroadcast the 8:30 service at 10:30 a.m.

Additional opportunities for worship are 9 a.m. every Sunday. For details, visit www.eccprinceton.org or call 815-875-2124.