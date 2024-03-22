Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton to host Holy Week services

The Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St., Princeton, invited the public to Holy Week services, including children.

9 a.m. Palm Sunday, March 24: This worship service, with special kids’ choir, will be broadcast live on Facebook (ECC Princeton) and YouTube (ECC Princeton) and rebroadcast at 10:30 am on Regional Media WZOE 98.1 FM.

6 p.m. Maundy Thursday, March 28: The congregation remembers the night before Jesus died with a simple soup-and-bread supper followed by short worship service and communion.

6:30 p.m. Good Friday, March 29: The congregation remembers Jesus’ crucifixion through a somber and reflective service acknowledging the sacrifice he made for us.

On Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, the church will be open for prayer and meditation during the day from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. This is a time to prayerfully walk a pathway of multi-sensory stations that will guide in meditating on the love of God on full display through the cross of Christ.

Easter Sunday, March 31: The congregation celebrates hope though Christ. 8:30 am service will include the adult choir, nursery and MissionKids classes. This service will be broadcast live on Facebook (ECC Princeton Facebook page) and YouTube (ECC Princeton). 10:30 a.m. service will include the adult choir and nursery (no MissionKids). Regional Media WZOE 98.1 FM radio will rebroadcast the 8:30 service at 10:30 a.m.

Additional opportunities for worship are 9 a.m. every Sunday. For details, visit www.eccprinceton.org or call 815-875-2124.