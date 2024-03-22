Bureau County area cancellations, postponements for Friday, March 22, 2024

Today’s Bureau County area cancellations, postponements include:

*The Putnam County at Marquette sophomore baseball game

* The L-P varsity and JV softball games at Rock Falls, ppd. to April 25

* The Mendota/Sherrard varsity and JV baseball games; no makeup is being planned at this time

* The Mendota at Ottawa girls soccer matches

* The Newman vs. Riverdale baseball game

Looking ahead to Saturday’s cancellations/postponements:

* The Seneca and Joliet Catholic JV and varsity softball games

* Putnam County baseball at Annawan

* Putnam County softball at Fieldcrest; ppd to April 6