Bureau County area cancellations, postponements for Friday, March 22, 2024

Today’s Bureau County area cancellations, postponements include:
*The Putnam County at Marquette sophomore baseball game
* The L-P varsity and JV softball games at Rock Falls, ppd. to April 25
* The Mendota/Sherrard varsity and JV baseball games; no makeup is being planned at this time
* The Mendota at Ottawa girls soccer matches
* The Newman vs. Riverdale baseball game
Looking ahead to Saturday’s cancellations/postponements:
* The Seneca and Joliet Catholic JV and varsity softball games
* Putnam County baseball at Annawan
* Putnam County softball at Fieldcrest; ppd to April 6