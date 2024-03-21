March 21, 2024
Waltham Elementary to buy 10 acres for $250,000

No referendum: Pending purchase is for future expansion, board president says

By Tom Collins
An aerial view of Waltham School on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Utica.

Waltham Elementary in Utica may yet build an annex – the previously reported crunch isn’t going away – so the board plans to purchase land for future expansion. (Scott Anderson)

The Waltham Elementary School Board exited closed session Wednesday and approved a resolution to purchase 10 acres of adjoining property for $250,000.

Superintendent Kristi Eager said a purchase is pending.

“We only passed the resolution to move forward with the purchase,” Eager said. “Nothing official yet.”

Board president Jim McCabe further emphasized the board has not scheduled a referendum to advance a previously-proposed annex.

“The land purchase is for the future,” he said.

Waltham’s enrollment is projected to climb about 1/5 of its enrollment in the years ahead. The board had proposed building an annex of 21,000 square feet on the north side. Raising taxes to fund it would require voter approval; but last year a referendum was put on hold.