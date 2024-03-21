Waltham Elementary to buy 10 acres for $250,000

Waltham Elementary in Utica may yet build an annex – the previously reported crunch isn’t going away – so the board plans to purchase land for future expansion. (Scott Anderson)

Waltham Elementary in Utica may yet build an annex – the previously reported crunch isn’t going away – so the board plans to purchase land for future expansion.

The Waltham Elementary School Board exited closed session Wednesday and approved a resolution to purchase 10 acres of adjoining property for $250,000.

Superintendent Kristi Eager said a purchase is pending.

“We only passed the resolution to move forward with the purchase,” Eager said. “Nothing official yet.”

Board president Jim McCabe further emphasized the board has not scheduled a referendum to advance a previously-proposed annex.

“The land purchase is for the future,” he said.

Waltham’s enrollment is projected to climb about 1/5 of its enrollment in the years ahead. The board had proposed building an annex of 21,000 square feet on the north side. Raising taxes to fund it would require voter approval; but last year a referendum was put on hold.