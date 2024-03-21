Streator High honors March 2024 students of the month

Streator High School honored its students of the month for March during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.
The March students are:
Javonte Thompson for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Clothing II)
Rebecca Minick for the English/World Language Department (English I)
Delroy Jones for the English/World Language Department (German III)
Claire Durdan for the Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (Drawing & Painting II)
Landon Ross for the Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (Sociology/Western Civ)
Jenna Moritz for the Guided Program for Success Department (FR GPS)
Nolan Lukach for the Health & Fitness/P.E./Driver’s Ed Department (Health & Fit)
Elsa Sorensen for the Math Department (Advanced Algebra)
Delroy Jones for the Science Department (Physics & College Bio)
Mikazlin (Mack) Parrish for the Student Services Department (FUSE)