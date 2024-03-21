Registration open for La Salle’s e-waste event

La Salle residents looking to get rid of old, unused electronics can now register for the city’s e-waste drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 6, at Rotary Park, 2837 East 5th Road. (Provided by City of La Salle)

La Salle residents looking to get rid of old, unused electronics now can register for the city’s electronics waste drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, at Rotary Park, 2837 E. Fifth Road.

The event is free for La Salle residents, but registration is required.

Residents can sign up online at lasallerecycling.as.me and select a 15-minute timeframe in which to arrive. Residents also can sign up by calling 815-630-4308.

As the event is reserved for La Salle residents, identification will be checked at the gate to verify residency before drop-off. Residents will be limited to two televisions per vehicle.