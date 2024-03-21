La Salle-Peru High School honors Renaissance Students of the Month for March

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, Marcch 20, 2024. Students recognized this month were Kailey Archer, Valentin Lopez, Catherine Leon, Gabriel Arevalo-Lopez, Dexter Nunez, Chris Elnicki, Jakob Terzick, Christopher Lowery, Nolan Glynn, Enrike Garcia, Emily Castañeda, Ariel Stoner, Eleanor Radtke and Grace Miller. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Students recognized this month were Kailey Archer, Valentin Lopez, Catherine Leon, Gabriel Arevalo-Lopez, Dexter Nunez, Chris Elnicki, Jakob Terzick, Christopher Lowery, Nolan Glynn, Enrike Garcia, Emily Castañeda, Ariel Stoner, Eleanor Radtke and Grace Miller.

Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff.

Garcia also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Jacob and Klein Ltd.