La Salle-Peru High School approves purchase of 2 handheld security wand metal detectors

La Salle-Peru High School board approved the purchase of two handheld metal detectors during Wednesday’s board meeting.

The La Salle-Peru High School Board approved the purchase of two handheld metal detectors during Wednesday’s meeting.

Superintendent Steven Wrobleski said security staff will be deliberate in terms of their use, they will not be used as walk-through devices.

“What we have learned is that vape devices, in particular, have mental components and some students have a tendency to hide them in their undergarments,” he said.

Wrobleski said the handhelds are a safer way for the security staff to determine if students are hiding something and it’s less invasive.

“If it starts beeping then we’ve got something opposed to a traditional pat down,” he said. “You want to try to avoid that kind of situation as much as you can.”

Wrobleski said the devices cost about $150 each and will be ordered Thursday.