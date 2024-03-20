Mendota High School theater program to present ‘Mamma Mia!’

Mendota High School will present “Mamma Mia!” with music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of the Swedish musical group ABBA, some songs with Stig Anderson and book by Catherine Johnson, originally conceived by Judy Craymer.

”Mamma Mia!” takes place on a fictional Greek island, where Sophie dreams of her upcoming wedding with her father giving her away. The only thing is, she doesn’t know who her father is. Her mother Donna doesn’t want to talk about the past, so Sophie secretly invites three potential men who could be her father. When all three men come to the island for the wedding, Donna, former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, is sent into a tailspin with her former back-up singers and best friends supporting her. Told through the crowd-pleasing music of ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” will have audiences dancing in their seats, theater organizers said.

Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24. All performances are held in the Mendota High School Auditorium. Seating is assigned. For tickets, go online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/82093. Tickets are $12 with a small service fee. For more information, contact director James Younger at jyounger@mendotahs.org or 815-539-7446.