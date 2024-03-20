March 20, 2024
Girard man charged in Putnam County burglary

Prose ordered detained in PC Jail

By Shaw Local News Network
Caleb J. Prose, 45, of Girard, was charged Saturday with burglary, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday news release.

(Photo provided by Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Prose was arrested following a traffic stop in Hennepin Township and after a brief investigation into a burglary of the closed Illinois Power plant facility in rural Hennepin. Prose is being housed at the Putnam County Jail after being remanded following a detention hearing on March 17.

Prose was on pretrial release from Montgomery County for a burglary to a closed power plant in February that led to the recovery of about $500,000 in property, police said.