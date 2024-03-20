Girard man charged in Putnam County burglary

Caleb J. Prose, 45, of Girard, was charged Saturday with burglary, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday news release. (Photo provided by Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Prose was arrested following a traffic stop in Hennepin Township and after a brief investigation into a burglary of the closed Illinois Power plant facility in rural Hennepin. Prose is being housed at the Putnam County Jail after being remanded following a detention hearing on March 17.

Prose was on pretrial release from Montgomery County for a burglary to a closed power plant in February that led to the recovery of about $500,000 in property, police said.