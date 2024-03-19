Oglesby police department now fully staffed

Oglesby Commissioner Terry Eutis (right) congratulates new Oglesby police officer Spencer Shaw after Shaw's swearing-in Monday, March 18, 2024, at Oglesby City Hall. (Photo provided by Mike Margis)

Oglesby has a new police officer. Spencer Shaw was sworn in Monday.

Commissioner Terry Eutis administered the oath of office during Monday’s Oglesby City Council meeting. Shaw, 32, is a lifelong resident of the Illinois Valley area and attended the Sauk Valley Police Academy. He will be in training for 16 weeks.

Oglesby Police Chief Mike Margis said Shaw’s hire makes the police department fully staffed.

Separately, the council agreed to update signage at the canoe landing. Mayor Jason Curran said the current signage includes incorrect information and he wants to be prepared for the next summer season. Commissioner Rich Baldridge said a proposed design could be ready for next meeting.

There was no such consensus on another Curran suggestion, that is, installing a stage at Senica Square rather than renting one.

Curran said he hopes to attract more public events into Senica Square but most commissioners favored updating the existing stage at Lehigh Park, instead.

“That’s a prime area,” Commissioner Tony Stefanelli said of Lehigh Park, “and we can definitely better it.”

Finally, the council applauded the Oglesby Washington boys’ basketball team, which finished runner-up in the state championship. A commemorative plaque and a basketball, which the teammates signed, will be placed on public display.