Registration open for Princeton Christian Academy

Registration is open for preschool through 12th grade at Princeton Christian Academy for the 2024-2025 school year. (Photo provided)

The three-year-old high school at Princeton Christian Academy continues to grow.

PCA High School fielded its first girls’ volleyball, boys’ basketball and scholastic bowl teams this year, in addition to a fall play and art and choral concerts. The students also formed a yearbook staff, assembling an all-school yearbook to be completed and distributed in the summer.

Students also hav taken field trips to Medieval Times and to the Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier to view “Romeo and Juliet.”

All of these extra-curricular activities top an academic schedule as students study core subjects using the A Beka curriculum as well as daily Bible classes.

Registrations are now open for all grade levels, preschool through 12th grade, at Princeton Christian Academy. Interested families are invited to visit the school by making an appointment with the office at 815-875-2933.

The academy is located at 21890 U.S. 34, two miles northeast of Princeton.