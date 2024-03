The Prairie Singers, a chamber ensemble, are singers from a three-county area. The singers have been singing since 1988. (Photo provided by George McComb)

The Prairie Singers will be presenting a spring program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Streator Public Library.

The program will be a variety of sacred, patriotic, Broadway and spring music. The historic library at 130 S. Park St. will be able to be viewed before the concert with the new remodeling of upper rooms and the entrance murals.

The Prairie Singers, a chamber ensemble, are singers from a three-county area. The singers have been singing since 1988.