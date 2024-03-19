Peru police issue traffic citations during St. Patrick’s Day enforcement

The Peru Police Department announced it made no DUI arrests and issued no seat belt citations during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period. (Scott Anderson)

The Peru Police Department announced it made no DUI arrests and issued no seat belt citations during the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period.

The department issued two speeding, one adult use of cannabis in a vehicle, one no insurance, one disobeying a traffic control device and one operating a vehicle with suspend registration citation during the enforcement.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” said Administrative Lieutenant Doug Bernabei in a Monday news release.

The Peru police joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.