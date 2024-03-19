Bureau County Farm Bureau to offer pollinator seed mix through April 12

Bureau County Farm Bureau, in partnership with the Lee, Marshall-Putnam, Stark and Whiteside counties farm bureaus, as well as AgView FS, are offering pollinator seed mix at a reduced price through April 12, funded in part through an Illinois Farm Bureau Conservation Grant. (Shaw Local News Network)

Bureau County Farm Bureau, in partnership with the Lee, Marshall-Putnam, Stark and Whiteside counties farm bureaus, as well as AgView FS, are offering pollinator seed mix at a reduced price through April 12, funded in part through an Illinois Farm Bureau Conservation Grant.

The Butterfly Seed Mixture is available in one-pound bags for $25 for members and $30 for non-members, which will save members over $10 a bag until this promotion ends.

Pollinators, which include bees, butterflies, moths, hummingbirds, and more, are responsible for one in every three bites of food taken. Contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau to purchase pollinator seed. Orders can be placed online or by calling 815-875-6468. Orders and payments are due by April 12 and seed will be available for pick up at the farm bureau office later this spring. For more information, contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau.