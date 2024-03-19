2023-24 All-BCR Girls Basketball Team

St. Bede's Ali Bosnich gets stuck in the lane by Altamont defenders Kylie Osteen and teammate Kaylee Lurkins during the Class 1A third-place game on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

FIRST TEAM

Ali Bosnich-St. Bede (Sr., 6-0/C)

The senior center led the Bruins to their first state appearance. The BCR and Tri-County Conference Player of the Year was the top scorer (16.4) and rebounder (7.4) in the area. Bosnich scored her career 1,000-point during St. Bede’s supersectional victory, ranked fourth all-time at the Academy with 1,054 career points. Bosnich received Illinois Media 1A All-State Honorable Mention honors.

Ali Bosnich (Photo provided by St. Bede)

Mckenna Christiansen-Hall (Sr., G)

The senior sharp-shooter led the Devils in scoring (12.8 ppg) and steals (3.0) and averaged 6.5 rebounds per game. She became the sixth Hall girls to reach 1,000 career points, ranked fourth with 1,299 career points. She was an unanimous all-conference Three Rivers East pick.

McKenna Christiansen

Keighley Davis-Princeton (So., 5-9/F)

After playing a key role as a freshman, Davis moved into the Tigresses’ starting lineup this year and continued to shine. She averaged 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals. She will be the area’s top returning career scoring leader with 741 points. She was an unanimous all-conference Three Rivers East pick

Princeton's Keighley Davis had a breakout freshman season. (Mike Vaughn)

Camryn Driscoll-Princeton (So., 5-2/PG)

Another sophomore standout for Princeton, Driscoll ran the point while averaging 12.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, leading the area with 4.0 steals per game. She was an unanimous all-conference Three Rivers East pick.

Camryn Driscoll

Kate Salisbury-Bureau Valley (Sr., PG)

The Storm senior capped a solid career by going over the 1,000-point mark, the fifth in program history, with 1,037 career points. She led the Storm in scoring (13.6 ppg) and dished out 1.9 assists with 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals, earning unanimous All-Three Rivers East selection.

Kate Salisbury

SECOND TEAM

Ashlynn Ehm-St. Bede (Jr., 6-0/C)

The junior center came up big in the postseason for the state-bound Bruins, scoring a game-high 19 points in the regional final and a game-high 22 points in the sectional final with 14 rebounds in the supersectional win. On the year, Ehm averaged 8.7 points and 7.2 rebounds, named Second-Team Tri-County All-Conference.

Ashlyn Ehm

Miyah Fox-Princeton (Sr., 5-5/F)

The captain and only senior for the Tigresses was a team leader in many ways. She averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals, earning Second-Team Three Rivers East honors.

Miyah Fox

Ella Hermes-St. Bede (Sr., 5-7/G)

After missing a bulk of her junior season with injury, Hermes put together a solid senior season, averaging 9.1 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game to help lead the Bruins to their first state appearance. She was named Second-Team Tri-County All-Conference.

Ella Hermes

Ella Sterling-Hall (Jr., 5-11/C)

The Devils newcomer was a big hit coming over from Seneca for her junior year. The Hall center averaged an area-high 7.7 rebounds per game, along with 11.8 points, earning Second-Team Three Rivers East honors.

Ella Sterling

Kate Stoller-Bureau Valley (Sr., 5-5/G)

Stoller had a solid senior season and career, averaging a team-high 2.5 assists along with 7.0 points and 2.2 steals this year. She received Second-Team Three Rivers East honors.

Kate Stoller

HONORABLE MENTION

BV - Lynzie Cady (Sr., F), Taylor Neuhalfen (Jr., F), Libby Endress (Fr., G)

Hall - Charlie Pellegrini (So., G), Haylie Pellegrini (Sr., G), Kennedy Wozniak (Jr., F)

Princeton - Paige Jesse (Jr., G), Olivia Mattingly (Jr., G)

St. Bede - Lily Bosnich (So., G), Lili McClain (So., G)