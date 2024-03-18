Sandwich man pleads guilty to shooting Leland woman

A Sandwich man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to shooting a Leland woman, who survived.

Jon M. Hurtig, 30, was scheduled for jury trial in La Salle County Circuit Court on three felonies led by aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony. He could have faced more than 40 years in prison if convicted of some tandem of his compounding charges.

Shortly before jury selection, however, Hurtig emerged from a closed-door conference with his lawyer and entered a blind plea to Class X aggravated battery. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to recommend no more than 20 years at sentencing and to dismiss the remaining counts that threatened Hurtig with more time.

Hurtig will have an opportunity to address Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia at sentencing at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Raccuglia ordered Hurtig, who had been jailed, to remain in custody until sentencing.

Assistant La Salle County state’s attorney Laura Hall said had the case gone to trial the state was prepared to call the victim, who said she and Hurtig were arguing Oct. 24 at her residence on Grant Street in Leland. Hurtig went for a .9-mm pistol and fired a shot that struck her as she was attempting to flee.

Hurtig then dragged her back inside the residence, an act witnessed by a neighbor who heard the gunshot. Hurtig later sat for an interview and admitted shooting the woman.

The victim survived the attack but had to be hospitalized.

Raccuglia warned Hurtig she is not bound by the state’s sentencing recommendation and could sentence him anywhere within the sentencing range of six to 30 years. Hurtig’s prison time would be subject to the state Truth in Sentencing Act, requiring certain felons to serve 85% of their sentences.

Notably, Hurtig had rejected previous offers as recently as Thursday during his final pre-trial conference. Hall made it a point to say Hurtig spurned two deals and that all offers were, as of Thursday, revoked. It is not uncommon, however, for defendants to reverse themselves on the cusp of trial.