Reddick Library in Ottawa to host Room Makeover on a Budget class

Reddick Library in Ottawa will a Room Makeover on a Budget session for adults Tuesday, March 19. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will a Room Makeover on a Budget session for adults Tuesday, March 19.

The class is 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, 1010 Canal St. Transform your living space with tips and tricks from Carla Gentle, a budget-conscious professional home stager, designer and decorator from Design Realign. You’ll learn how to redesign and decorate your home using the items you already own. Discover the rules of decorating, easy repurposing techniques and color tips to create a cozy atmosphere that matches your design style.

This free event for adults requires registration. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 18: Story Time at the Woodlands, all ages. Join the library at Nell’s Woodland (2000 Alexis Ave.) for a nature-themed story time. Enjoy stories, music and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Parking facilities are limited, so registration is required for this event. Register in person at Reddick Library or call 815-434-0509.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 18: Mystery Monday Book Club, “The White Lady” by Jacqueline Winspear, adults.vNew members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book summary: Elinor, a reluctant post-World War II British ex-spy with demons of her own, finds herself facing down one of the most dangerous crime gangs in London and exposing corruption from Scotland Yard to the highest levels of government.

5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 18: Dungeons & Dragons, seventh through 12th grade. Find out what your Dungeon Master has created for you. Will you survive? Will you accomplish your goals?

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 19: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-a-longs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20: Illinois Libraries Present: Ruth Carter, adults. Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter explores the passion that inspires her pieces spanning Spike Lee costume design to Wakanda. Carter’s ability to develop an authentic story through costume and character make her one of the most sought-after and renowned costume designers today. To register go to bit.ly/ILP_RuthCarter.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21: Silent Book Club, fourth through 12th grades. Introverts unite! Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you so desire and there will be snacks.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23: Backyard Bugs, kindergarten through sixth grade. Join the library for a creepy, crawly adventure. Come and listen to a bug book and then do some STEAM activities about tiny backyard friends.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.